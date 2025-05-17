CAMIT Calls for Suspension of All Trade and Tourism with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Advertisement



The Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) strongly condemns the continued diplomatic and material support extended by Turkey and Azerbaijan to Pakistan — a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism that has cost countless innocent lives in India.

CAMIT firmly believes that blood and trade cannot go together. Nations that openly side with forces promoting terrorism cannot be treated as allies in commerce or tourism. It is therefore both a moral and strategic imperative for India to suspend all trade relations and tourism ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan until they unequivocally withdraw their support to Pakistan and its terror infrastructure.

Gold Rate 15 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 92,100/- Gold 22 KT 85,700/- Silver/Kg 94,800/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

CAMIT urges the Government of India to:

• Immediately halt all imports and exports with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

• Issue a travel advisory discouraging Indian citizens from visiting these countries.

• Review and revoke any bilateral agreements on tourism, infrastructure, or cultural exchange currently in force with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

This call is not just an act of economic assertion — it is a stand for justice, peace, and the lives of Indian soldiers and civilians lost to terrorism.

In solidarity with the sentiments of the Indian people and in defense of national security, CAMIT and its affiliated trade bodies across Maharashtra will begin voluntary suspension of commercial dealings with entities in Turkey and Azerbaijan effective immediately.

Let it be known: India shall trade only with those who stand for peace, not with those who fuel terror.

Advertisement

Advertisement