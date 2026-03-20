Return Journey Turns Fatal: 2 Nagpur Devotees Killed in MP Crash

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Nagpur: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two devotees from Nagpur who were returning after offering prayers in Ujjain. The incident occurred on Thursday around 8:30 AM near Dhakna village on the Betul-Harda border in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, four devotees were on their way back to Nagpur after visiting the Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Ujjain, when their car suddenly went out of control and overturned.

The crash was severe, leading to the on-the-spot death of Shubham Rangilal alias Vijay Jaiswal (28), a resident of Kamptee. His uncle, Paras Kanojia (35) from Mankapur, Nagpur, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

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Two others – Aman Jaiswal (26) and Jatin Kanojia (34) – sustained critical injuries and have been referred to Bhopal for advanced medical care. Their condition is reported to be serious.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and overturn. Some passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the accident, which worsened the impact.

In a commendable act, a passing driver, Ankit Tiwari, who was traveling in a Tavera vehicle, immediately rushed to help. He assisted in pulling the injured out of the wreckage and ensured they were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Nagpur and Kamptee, with a wave of grief engulfing the families and local community. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after postmortem, while police have initiated further investigation into the accident.

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