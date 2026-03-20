Nagpur Flights Hit: 4 Cancelled, Delays Surge & Noida Link Missing

Advertisement

Nagpur: Air travel disruptions are worsening for Nagpur passengers, with four domestic flights cancelled, multiple routes delayed for hours, and fresh disappointment over the absence of a direct flight to Noida’s upcoming Jewar Airport.

On Thursday, two flights on the Nagpur-Mumbai route and two on the Bengaluru-Nagpur-Bengaluru route were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded. Airlines have cited weather and operational issues, but ongoing global factors, including the Iran conflict, are believed to be impacting schedules.

Cancelled flights included:

Gold Rate Mar 19 2026 - Time 10.46 Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,53,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,43,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,45,300 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur-Mumbai (6E 3279, 6E 5002)

Bengaluru-Nagpur (IX 2097)

Nagpur-Bengaluru (IX 2098)

At the same time, several flights faced delays ranging from 15 minutes to over 2 hours, while the Ahmedabad-Nagpur-Ahmedabad flight was delayed by more than 3.5 hours. Other affected routes included Delhi and Ahmedabad sectors, causing widespread inconvenience.

Noida Connectivity Still Missing

Adding to passenger woes, Nagpur has not been included in the initial list of cities connected to the upcoming Jewar Airport (Noida International Airport), which is set to be inaugurated on March 28.

In its first phase, flights will operate to around 10 major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, by airlines like IndiGo and AirAsia. However, Nagpur has been left out despite available airport slots.

This has come as a major setback, especially for students and working professionals from Vidarbha, many of whom frequently travel to Noida for education and jobs. Currently, they must fly to Delhi and then travel by road, adding both time and cost.

Passengers were expecting direct connectivity similar to new routes from Navi Mumbai, but no announcement has been made so far. With no direct flights to Uttar Pradesh from Nagpur, the demand for a Noida connection continues to grow.

Overall, between cancellations, delays, and limited connectivity, air travel from Nagpur is becoming increasingly unreliable, leaving flyers frustrated and demanding better planning and expansion of routes.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement