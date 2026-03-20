6 Dangerous Roads & Junctions Every Nagpurian Must Know

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Nagpur (City), has rolled out a focused road safety campaign titled ‘Save Two-Wheeler Riders and Pedestrians’ to tackle the rising number of fatal accidents across the city.

The move comes against a grim backdrop — Maharashtra recorded 36,450 road accidents in 2025, resulting in 15,549 deaths, with two-wheeler riders and pedestrians making up the majority of victims.

Authorities have identified key high-risk road stretches where motorcycle accidents are frequent:

Gold Rate Mar 19 2026 - Time 10.46 Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,53,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,43,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,45,300 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Wadi T-Point to Amravati Road corridor

New Katol Naka to Katol Road stretch

Sai Mandir Cutting to Jaripatka Ring Road

At the same time, three junctions have emerged as major danger spots for pedestrians:

Mankapur Chowk

Khobragade Chowk (Jaripatka Ring Road)

Sangharsh Nagar Chowk

Enforcement has already intensified on these routes, with radar-equipped vehicles deployed to crack down on violations, especially helmetless riding.

Alongside enforcement, infrastructure upgrades are being pushed at accident-prone junctions. These include footpaths, protective railings, zebra crossings, and plans for foot overbridges, subways, and improved traffic signals in coordination with civic and highway authorities.

The campaign follows the global Safe System Approach, aiming to reduce road fatalities through better road design, stricter enforcement, and increased public awareness.

Officials have urged citizens to follow traffic rules strictly, warning that these identified “danger zones” demand extra caution from both riders and pedestrians.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement