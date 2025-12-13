Retired officer trapped in sextortion racket in Nagpur, duped of Rs 7.25 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: The audacity of cyber criminals in Nagpur continues to rise unabated. In a shocking case of sextortion, fraudsters targeted a 60-year-old retired health officer from Ajni and extorted a hefty sum of Rs 7.25 lakh by subjecting him to sustained intimidation and mental harassment. The accused executed a well-orchestrated conspiracy, posing as a woman and later as police personnel to coerce the victim into paying up.

Trap sprung through video call

According to police sources, on September 3, the victim received a video call from a woman who introduced herself as “Payal.” During the call, the woman appeared semi-nude and initiated obscene conversation. Sensing something amiss, the retired officer immediately disconnected the call.

Threats escalate via WhatsApp

Soon after, the caller began repeatedly contacting the victim on WhatsApp. When he stopped responding, the cyber crooks shifted tactics. The victim was sent calls and images showing a man in police uniform, accompanied by threats that the obscene video had been recorded and legal action would follow.

The fraudsters threatened arrest, public humiliation and circulation of the alleged video on social media platforms. Overwhelmed by fear and intense psychological pressure, the retired officer transferred Rs 7.25 lakh to multiple bank accounts provided by the accused.

Realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the Cyber Police Station, where a case has been registered against unknown cyber criminals. Police have launched a detailed investigation and are analysing call records, bank transactions and digital evidence to trace the accused.

Cyber police advisory

Cyber police have urged citizens not to panic in case of unknown video calls, obscene messages or online threats. People are advised to immediately disconnect such calls, refrain from transferring any money and report the incident without delay to the national cyber helpline 1930 or the nearest cyber police station.

Vigilance is the strongest defence — stay alert against unknown calls and online intimidation.

