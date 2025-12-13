Bid to film obscene video of student in Nagpur Metro Station toilet sparks safety fears

Advertisement

Nagpur: A shocking incident involving an attempt to record an obscene video of a young woman inside a metro station restroom has raised serious concerns over women’s safety at Nagpur Metro premises. The incident occurred at the Nari Metro Station on Kamptee Road, sending alarm bells among female commuters.

According to police sources, a 20-year-old college student was travelling on Thursday evening to attend her college and got down at Nari Metro Station after boarding the train from Chhatrapati Chowk. After alighting, she went to the women’s restroom at the station.

Gold Rate 13 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,31,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,22,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,88,800/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While inside the toilet, the student noticed a young man standing on a commode in the adjacent cubicle and secretly recording her on his mobile phone. Shocked and terrified by the sight, she immediately rushed out of the restroom. Taking advantage of the panic, the accused fled the spot before he could be caught.

The victim promptly informed metro station staff, following which the police were alerted. A police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the accused is around 24 to 25 years old and had concealed his identity by wearing a mask and goggles.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the station premises to trace the suspect and ascertain how he gained access to the women’s restroom. A manhunt has been launched to identify and apprehend the accused.

The incident has triggered widespread concern, with commuters demanding stricter security measures, enhanced surveillance and tighter monitoring at metro stations to prevent the recurrence of such disturbing incidents and to ensure the safety of women passengers.

Advertisement