Rs 1,044-crore development blitz ahead of NMC poll code

Nagpur: Just days before the State Election Commission is expected to clamp down with the model code of conduct for Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, the Mahayuti Government has unleashed a massive development push, lining up 51 projects worth Rs 1,044 crore for dedication and launch across the city over the weekend.

The projects, being executed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation under Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, will be unveiled through a series of back-to-back events on Saturday and Sunday, attended by a full political lineup including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and all city MLAs and MLCs.

Projects cleared in a rush

Officials admitted that departments were directed to fast-track estimates, approvals and paperwork as the Election Commission is expected to announce the code of conduct any day. Of the 51 projects, 23 bhoomipujans alone account for Rs 1,007 crore, while 28 inaugurations total Rs 36.8 crore, making this one of the biggest pre-election civic rollouts Nagpur has seen in recent years.

The bhoomipujan list is dominated by big-ticket commercial and housing projects, including a Rs 241-crore DBFOS-based commercial development at Orange City Street, another Rs 91-crore DBFOS project on an adjoining plot, and the Rs 129-crore Sokta Bhavan commercial complex. Two major PMAY housing components are also on the agenda, Rs 91.49 crore for 518 EWS houses at Nari and Rs 91.46 crore for 392 houses meant for sanitation workers.

Hostels, fire stations, roads and housing

The government will also lay foundations for a Rs 30-crore working women’s hostel, multiple District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) packages across all Assembly segments, redevelopment of Kuttewala Baba Math, road works, nullah walls, playground upgrades, and two new fire stations.

On the inauguration front, NMC will open a chain of smart toilets at key chowks, flyovers, metro stations and crematoriums, besides unveiling revamped junctions such as Mate Chowk, Agyaram Devi Chowk, Dosar Bhavan Chowk and VCA Chowk. The single largest completed project is the Rs 22.35-crore immersion tank at Gorewada, aimed at reducing river pollution during festival seasons.

Saturday’s programme will also feature the dedication of Vande Mataram Garden, developed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra awardees. In addition, the government will distribute ownership pattas to slum dwellers residing on NMC, Nazul, government and NIT land, convert leasehold plots into freehold in Corporation Colony, hand over pattas to Sindhi displaced families, and launch NMC’s AI-powered citizen assistance platform, ‘Smart Mitra (AI Mitra)’.

With municipal elections returning after nearly a decade and political stakes rising sharply, the Rs 1,044-crore development blitz is widely being viewed as the Mahayuti Government’s bid to set the narrative before the election code of conduct officially kicks in.

