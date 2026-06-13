Tiger Found Dead in Umred Forest Near Nagpur

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Nagpur: A striped male tiger was found dead in the Chanoda forest area under the South Umred Forest Range on Friday, prompting an investigation by the Forest Department in accordance with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocols.

According to forest officials, on June 13, 2026, local villagers informed authorities about a tiger lying dead in Mouza Chanoda, under the Nandra Sub-Range of the Nandra (West) Beat in South Umred Forest Range. A forest team immediately rushed to the location and discovered the carcass inside a stream near Forest Compartment No. 364 PF.

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Senior forest officials were informed without delay, following which a detailed inspection of the area was carried out as per NTCA Standard Operating Procedures. The tiger’s body was shifted to the forest range office premises, where a post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of senior forest officers, veterinary experts, NTCA representatives and officials from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests’ office.

The post-mortem was supervised by G. Guruprasad, Conservator of Forests (Regional), Nagpur Circle; Dr. Vinita Vyas, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Nagpur Division; Manoj Dhanvijay, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Umred; and Vivek Ambatkar, Range Forest Officer, South Umred.

Preliminary findings revealed that all body parts of the tiger, including its skin, claws, canines, teeth, limbs, tail and whiskers, were intact, ruling out any immediate signs of poaching. Officials identified the animal as a male tiger aged approximately five to six years.

Forensic samples have been collected from the site, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received. Meanwhile, a forest offence has been registered, and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Conservator of Forests Manoj Dhanvijay (Jankas-2), Umred.

Forest officials stated that a detailed inquiry is underway and all possible angles will be examined before reaching any conclusion regarding the tiger’s death.

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