Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 20th, 2020

    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years

    Nagpur: Federation of coal industry retired employees Association, consisting of more than 12 affiliate association of retired employees of Coal India and Singereni Coal Co. has demanded for the revision of pension every third year or at worst on revision of wages every five years undertaken through Bipartite Agreement between Management and Trade Unions.
    The Federation has been pushing for the cause of revision of pension as per the provision of The Coal Mines Pension Scheme, 1998. In fact the “Contributory Provident Fund” was enacted for the first time in India in the year 1948 under the name and title of “The Coal Mines Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1948”. The Employees, other than Coal workers, were also covered after four years under the “Employees Provident and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952”.

    The membership under the Act, 1948 rose to 7.94 Lakhs in the year 1998-99 which went on reducing and as of now it is only about 4 lakhs, in spite of multifold rise in production.

    ‘The Coal Mines Pension Scheme,’ 1998 provided Pension limited to 25% of emoluments subject to the Pensionable Service of 30 years. The emolument was computed on the average of last 10 months before retirement. If the Pensionable Service was less than 30 years there would be proportionate reduction in pension.

    The clause 22 (3) of the Scheme, 1998 provides revision of pension as and when the pension fund permits.The clause 22(1) provided the valuation of the Pension Fund every third year by an Actuary.

    There were four revisions of wages after the scheme came into being in 1998, during the years of 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016. The Minimum wages for Category-1 Mazdoor in Coal Mines rose from Rs 1700 to Rs 30445=95 (as on 1-7-2016). However, there was NO REVISION OF PENSION FOR THE LAST 21 YEARS on the plea that the Fund did not permit the revision.

    The Federation has claimed that it is the gross violation of the various provisions of Contract Labour (Regulation & Abolition ) Act 1971 . It resulted in huge profit to the Coal Companies. The profit of Coal India Ltd rose from Rs 1452 Crore in 1998-99 to Rs 27125 Crores in the year 2018-19. But the only sufferers remained were the retired Coal Miners.

    In a press release, O P Miglani, General Secretary of the Federation informed that we received our Provident Fund contributed by the Management also, we have not placed our demand for ONE RANK ONE PESION. But we have been praying that we must be admitted ONE RANK HALF PENSION. The amount realised through levy would not be sufficient to meet our minimum requirement.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    Maharashtra News
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    गोंदियाः स्मार्ट चोर तो हत्यारा निकला
    गोंदियाः स्मार्ट चोर तो हत्यारा निकला
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    Trending News
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years
    Retd coal employees push for pending demand of pension revision every 3 years
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर छात्रों के लिए निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
    महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर छात्रों के लिए निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145