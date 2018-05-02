Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur

    Nagpur: St. Francis de Sales High School and Jr. College at Sadar, Nagpur, will be celebrating its Sesquicentennial (150 years) Jubilee this year. The celebration will begin by inaugurating this jubilee year on the 23rd January, 2020. A Feast of St. Francis de Sales, their Patron Saint, will be celebrated with the Holy Eucharist at 5:30 pm at the SFS Primary premises. The Most Reverend Elias Gonsalves, the Archbishop of Nagpur, shall be the main celebrant and all the priests associated with S.F.S. will be present for the Mass.

    The school has planned year-long programmes, both intra and inter-school, for our students, teachers, parents, ex-students, and ex-teachers, which will include cultural programmes, sports, debates, and essay competitions, and shall culminate with a grand concert on the 7th of November, 2020, for which its ex-student, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Bobde has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest.

    Founded from a mere 4 students, in 1870, in Kamptee, St. Francis de Sales, High School and Junior College has grown and expanded tremendously. Currently the school provides education, along with all-round development to over 3500 students.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    3 youths attacked murderously over kite flying brawl in Sonegaon
    Maharashtra News
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    अ‍ॅलेक्सिस हॉस्पिटलच्या संचालकाविरुद्ध छेडखानीचा गुन्हा दाखल
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    Trending News
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    Featured News
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda elected unopposed as president of BJP
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    JP Nadda likely to take over as BJP chief today
    Trending In Nagpur
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    अपनी शादी पर दूल्हा दुल्हन ने की आत्महत्याग्रस्त किसानों की विधवाओ की आर्थिक मदद
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    DR. Pachlore honoured with global human rights & service award
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    विदर्भ इंटर स्कूल कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में मौदा के सेंट रोसोलाॅ स्कूल के खिलाडी चमके
    महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर छात्रों के लिए निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
    महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर छात्रों के लिए निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    Alexis Hospital Director booked for molestation over years
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    वीडिओ: सराफा दूकान में चोरों ने नकद और सोने चांदी के गहनों पर किया हाथ साफ़
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    Alexis hospital के Director पर छेड़खानी का मामला हुआ दर्ज
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    “Carva “ Super hit Melodious Songs ” A musical concert.
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    पोलिओ डोजपासून कुणीही वंचित राहू नये : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145