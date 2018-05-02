SFS school to celebrate its 150 years from Jan 23 Nagpur

Nagpur: St. Francis de Sales High School and Jr. College at Sadar, Nagpur, will be celebrating its Sesquicentennial (150 years) Jubilee this year. The celebration will begin by inaugurating this jubilee year on the 23rd January, 2020. A Feast of St. Francis de Sales, their Patron Saint, will be celebrated with the Holy Eucharist at 5:30 pm at the SFS Primary premises. The Most Reverend Elias Gonsalves, the Archbishop of Nagpur, shall be the main celebrant and all the priests associated with S.F.S. will be present for the Mass.

The school has planned year-long programmes, both intra and inter-school, for our students, teachers, parents, ex-students, and ex-teachers, which will include cultural programmes, sports, debates, and essay competitions, and shall culminate with a grand concert on the 7th of November, 2020, for which its ex-student, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Bobde has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest.

Founded from a mere 4 students, in 1870, in Kamptee, St. Francis de Sales, High School and Junior College has grown and expanded tremendously. Currently the school provides education, along with all-round development to over 3500 students.