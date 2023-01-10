Goon, his wife, 3 others arrested in gunning down of man in Hingna

Nagpur: Hingna police have arrested a notorious criminal, his wife and three others in the sensational gunning down of a man on Sunday night. The deceased, Avinash Ashok Ghumde (32) was a resident of Panchvati Park, Bungalow No 32, behind Hingna Court.

After the murder came to light in the Hingna area, police swung into action and arrested the prime accused Deepak Ghanchakkar alias Khatya (39), his wife Shivani (25), both residents of Jageshwarpuri, Shrikrishna Nagar, opposite Tehsil Office, Hingna, and took three others, including Monu Mahajan, into custody.

The accused Deepak Ghanchakkar alias Khatya was earlier externed from Nagpur city for a period of one year in 2017. He and his wife Shivani were staying in the Mankapur area. Deepak and Shivani shifted to Shrikrishna Nagar and were staying in a rented house for the past one-and-a-half years. Deceased Avinash Ghumde also was involved in a few crimes in 2012-13.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased Avinash and the accused Deepak alias Khatya were close friends. Most of the time, Avinash used to stay at Deepak’s house. When Deepak came to know about Avinash’s alleged affair with his wife, he got furious. On Sunday night, Avinash was at Deepak’s house. A fight broke out between Deepak and Avinash after the latter allegedly abused Shivani. This led to a scuffle between Avinash, Deepak, Shivani and three-four others. Deepak lost his temper and took out a pistol and pumped two bullets in Avinash’s chest killing him on the spot.

Soon after getting information about the incident, Hingna Police led by Senior Inspector Vishal Kale and Crime Branch officers rushed to the spot. Police took Deepak, Shivani and Monu into custody and launched a manhunt for three-four others. Investigators seized the cell phones of the deceased to check the calls and WhatsApp messages sent and received by him to ascertain the facts.

Following a complaint lodged by Ashok Jangluji Ghumde (62), father of the deceased, Hingna Police registered a case under Sections 302, 143,147,148, 149, 504 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against prime accused Deepak, Shivani, Monu and other suspects.

