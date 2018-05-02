Results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance exam declared

Nagpur: The results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination held for 1,150 seats across the country were declared on Wednesday.

Total 3,38,457 candidates comprising 1,57,488 males, 1,80,934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination, the AIIMS said in a statement.

Out of them 11,380 have qualified – 7,352 males, 4,027 females and one third gender candidate.

The examination was held on May 25 and 26 at AIIMS — New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Deoghar (Jharkhand), Gorakhpur, Kalyani (West Bengal), Rae Bareli and Telangana (Bibinagar).

The examination was conducted online in four shifts for over two days.

It was organised in 339 centres in 151 cities spread over 29 states and three Union Territories.

The entire process of examination, starting from entry to exit of candidates, was monitored in real-time at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi through CCTV surveillance and live streaming.

The AIIMS advised candidates to visit their website for regular updates.