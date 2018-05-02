Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Jun 12th, 2019

Boy, granny dies in fatal mishap at Chinch Bhavan bridge

Nagpur: A boy along with his grandmother were killed after being knocked down by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Chinch Bhavan bridge on Wednesday afternoon. The accident has erupted tension in the area as deceased’s relatives were reportedly angry over the police inaction in identifying the vehicle.

At around 1.45 pm on Wednesday, the deceased Indu Kashinath Khode, 70, along with her grandson Ishant Narayan Khode, 16, both resident of Kachore Layout in Chinch Bhavan were riding pillions on the Active scooter (MH 31 EW3831) being driven by Aditya Rambhau Nimbalkar, 20, resident of MIG colony, Trimurti Nagar.

The trio were heading towards Chinch Bhavan when they were hit from behind by an unidentified vehicle on Chinch Bhavan railway overbridge which was free from traffic at that time. Both of them died on the spot while Aditya sustained injuries. Police learnt from the people who gathered on the spot that the vehicle was truck or trailer.

The cops could not detect the vehicle in the absence of CCTV cameras on the bridge.

