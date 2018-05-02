    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Restrictions in Nagpur extended till July 12

    Nagpur: The District Collector Ravindra Thackeray has extended the further tightening the restrictions to break the chain of transmission of the COVID 19 virus and tackle the threat of the Delta Plus Variant in the state. The new restrictions will be remain enforce from July 5 to July 12.

    The Nagpur District is still put under Level 3 and thus restrictions have been set accordingly. The 4 pm timing for all the essential and non-essential shops will remain in force. Essential shops will remain functional till 4 pm everyday while non-essential shops are allowed to function till 4 pm on weekdays only.

    Malls, Schools, Coaching institutes will still remain closed. The order will remain in force for Nagpur District excluding the areas of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

