Restrictions in Nagpur district extended till July 19, no fresh relaxation

Nagpur: The District Collector Ravindra Thackeray has extended the further tightening the restrictions to break the chain of transmission of the COVID 19 virus and tackle the threat of the Delta Plus Variant and Third wave in the Second Capital of the State. The new restrictions will be remain enforce from July 12 to July 19.

The Nagpur District is still put under Level 3 and thus restrictions have been set accordingly. The 4 pm timing for all the essential and non-essential shops will remain in force. Essential shops will remain functional till 4 pm everyday while non-essential shops are allowed to function till 4 pm on weekdays only.

Malls, Schools, Coaching institutes will still remain closed. The order will remain in force for Nagpur District excluding the areas of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.