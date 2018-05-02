Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jul 9th, 2021

    Restrictions in Nagpur district extended till July 19, no fresh relaxation

    Nagpur: The District Collector Ravindra Thackeray has extended the further tightening the restrictions to break the chain of transmission of the COVID 19 virus and tackle the threat of the Delta Plus Variant and Third wave in the Second Capital of the State. The new restrictions will be remain enforce from July 12 to July 19.

    The Nagpur District is still put under Level 3 and thus restrictions have been set accordingly. The 4 pm timing for all the essential and non-essential shops will remain in force. Essential shops will remain functional till 4 pm everyday while non-essential shops are allowed to function till 4 pm on weekdays only.

    Malls, Schools, Coaching institutes will still remain closed. The order will remain in force for Nagpur District excluding the areas of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Smt.Vimala R. to be Nagpur New Collector
    Smt.Vimala R. to be Nagpur New Collector
    Nagpur reports 20 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death, active cases at 155
    Nagpur reports 20 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death, active cases at 155
    Maha EC stays Zilla Parisad and Panchayat Polls in Nagpur
    Maha EC stays Zilla Parisad and Panchayat Polls in Nagpur
    Restrictions in Nagpur district extended till July 19, no fresh relaxation
    Restrictions in Nagpur district extended till July 19, no fresh relaxation
    टेकडी गणेश मंदिर उड्डाणपूल दुकानदारांना मनपाने मोबदला द्यावा
    टेकडी गणेश मंदिर उड्डाणपूल दुकानदारांना मनपाने मोबदला द्यावा
    Nagpur doc morphs female colleague’s picture, viral it on WA
    Nagpur doc morphs female colleague’s picture, viral it on WA
    CID to probe Manoj Thawkar’s custodial death in Pardi
    CID to probe Manoj Thawkar’s custodial death in Pardi
    Governor confers Doctor of Laws on former CJI Sharad Bobde
    Governor confers Doctor of Laws on former CJI Sharad Bobde
    Nagpur Cyber Police return 125 stolen mobile phones to owners
    Nagpur Cyber Police return 125 stolen mobile phones to owners
    NMC-OCW goes Green, planted Over 500 tree saplings @ ESR’s
    NMC-OCW goes Green, planted Over 500 tree saplings @ ESR’s
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145