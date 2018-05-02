Maha EC stays Zilla Parisad and Panchayat Polls in Nagpur

Nagpur: The State Election Commission Maharashtra (SECM) on Friday decided to put stay on bye-election program for 5 Zilla Parishads and 33 Panchayat Samitis for total seats of 85 Electoral Divisions and 144 Electoral Colleges in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur.

It is pertinent to mention that the District collector Ravindra Thakare back in June had announced that local body polls under zilla parishad (ZP) and panchayat samiti will be held on July 19. However, the Administration was compelled to extend Level 3 restrictions in the district. Following which the SEC has decided to put stay on by election in Nagpur district.

The SEC had convened a meeting wherein Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Public Health), Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development), Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) and other officers were present in order to ascertain the prevailing Covid 19 situation, prohibitory orders and lockdown restrictions in the five districts concerned. These officers were asked to provide some additional information in writing. Besides, all the 5 collectors of the districts under reference were asked to submit their report of the situation on specific issues mentioned by SECM. Accordingly, Additional Chief Secretary (Public Health), and Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) submitted their reports with regard to the prevailing situation and lockdown restrictions. The Collectors also submitted their reports today in writing.

The Commission has taken note of the reports of all concerned and has noted that second wave has not completely subsided and a threat of third wave is quite serious along with spread of Delta plus virus and other variants in the state in general and the electoral constituencies in particular. The SEC has also noted the imposition of stringent prohibitory orders and the strict lockdown restrictions in the said areas.