Restoration of Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto Special

Nagpur: Central Railway has decided to restore the services of Train No. 02189 / 02190 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Nagpur Duronto special services as per details given below –

Train no 02189 CSMT- Nagpur Duronto special restored to run from 16.6.2021 to till further advice.

Train no 02190 Nagpur – CSMT Duronto special restored to run from 15.6.2021 to till further advice.

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved restored trips of 02189 and 02190 Duronto special o­n flexi fare is already open at all computerised reservation centers and o­n Website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed halts and timings please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.