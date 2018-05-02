8,129 Covid cases in Maha, lowest since March 2

Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,129 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count since March 2, taking the state’s tally to 59,17,121, while 200 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,12,696, the health department said.

The rise in fresh coronavirus cases was the lowest since March 2, when 7,863 infections were reported in the state.

Over the last few days, the daily spike has been around 10,000. The state had reported 9,927 cases on March 9.

A statement from the state health department said 14,732 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 56,54,003.

The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.55 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.90 per cent, the statement said.

As many as 1,68,902 coronavirus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 3,82,15,492, it said.

The state currently has 1,47,354 active cases of coronavirus, the statement said.

Mumbai reported 530 new cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,16,190 and the toll to 15,202, the department said.