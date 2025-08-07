Restoration of Clean Water Supply in Swawlambi Nagar and Deendayal Nagar

Advertisement



Nagpur, Residents of Swawlambi Nagar and Deendayal Nagar, located in the Laxminagar Zone and supplied through the Pratap Nagar water tank (ESR), have finally received relief from the issue of contaminated water supply that persisted for the last ten days. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) teams took up the matter on a war footing from the day the complaint was received and worked relentlessly to resolve the issue.

During the restoration process, water tankers were arranged to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the affected residents. The team found that in several areas, sewage drains were either directly connected to or located very close to the water distribution pipelines, making it difficult to identify the exact source of contamination. As a result, tracing the origin of the polluted water took longer than usual.

Several sections of the pipeline were disconnected and thoroughly cleaned. In some places, temporary bypass arrangements were also made. Eventually, the contamination source was identified near a sewage drain in the first left lane from Padole Chowk. This had affected around 6 to 11 meters of the water pipeline. As a corrective measure, a total of 43 meters of 160 mm diameter pipeline was completely replaced.

Since the evening of Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the supply of clean and potable water has been fully restored to all affected households in Swawlambi Nagar and Deendayal Nagar.

For more information about water supply, consumers can contact the NMC-OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.