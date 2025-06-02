Resolve citizens’ grievances promptly and effectively: Bawankule directs officials

Advertisement



Nagpur: Emphasizing the need for responsive governance, Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati districts, Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday directed administrative officials to promptly address and resolve citizens’ concerns, particularly those related to the implementation of state welfare schemes.

Bawankule was speaking at his third Janata Darbar in less than a month, held at the Zilla Niyojan Bhavan in Sadar, in Nagpur, where 207 citizens turned up to present their grievances directly to him and senior officers from various departments.

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“The administration must ensure that all eligible citizens benefit from government schemes. If they face any issues, officials must act swiftly and transparently to resolve them,” Bawankule stated during the public interaction.

The Janata Darbar was organized to facilitate the timely redressal of grassroots issues and to ensure smoother coordination between the public and government departments. A wide range of concerns were raised, including those related to students, persons with disabilities, women, senior citizens, and other marginalized groups.

Bawankule instructed departmental heads to act immediately on complaints, especially those related to healthcare, which featured prominently during the session. He also emphasized that all pending and eligible cases must be resolved without unnecessary delay, and added that progress reports on each complaint would be reviewed at the next meeting.

During the event, citizens submitted memorandums covering a variety of topics such as:

• Delays in availing welfare schemes

• Healthcare services

• Encroachments

• Anganwadi and nursing staff issues

• Electricity distribution problems

• Agricultural and sports-related grievances

• Revenue and land record disputes

Several senior officials, including sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, deputy tehsildars, and circle officers, were present to directly address complaints and initiate on-the-spot resolutions wherever possible.

Though framed as an administrative initiative, the timing and increasing frequency of such Janata Darbars are being seen in the context of the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections.

Advertisement

Advertisement