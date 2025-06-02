11 goons held with weapons, liquor seized in midnight raids in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a sweeping midnight crackdown ordered by Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, the Nagpur Police netted 11 individuals for carrying illegal weapons during a series of coordinated operations on Saturday night. The citywide action, executed by various police stations and Crime Branch units, targeted criminal elements operating across key hotspots.

The drive kicked off with Crime Branch Unit 1 nabbing Rajesh Gautam Talware (33) from Ambedkar Nagar, who was found wielding a sword on Khadgaon Road under Wadi Police jurisdiction. In another swoop, Unit 2 apprehended Manoj Mohan Masram (45) near Gondwana Chowk, who was found carrying a knife in the Byramji Town area under Sadar Police limits.

Crime Branch Unit 4 arrested Sonu Khan alias Sonu Khadim Mehboob Khan (28) with a knife near Bada Tajbagh Cemetery, Nandanvan. Sohail Iqbal Qureshi (21) was caught by Sakkardara Police with a knife in the same vicinity.

Elsewhere, Shantinagar Police apprehended Sakshan Vijay Jangde (19) with an axe near NIT Garden, Kalamna. Panchpaoli Police arrested Akshay Vinod Bhaisar (26) near Lakda Tala, Motibagh, for possessing a sword. Three youths — Sutij Navneet Deshpande (18), Dayashankar alias Sagar Baghel (22), and Devang alias Mintya Marathe (19) — were arrested in MHADA Colony, Kapilnagar, with knives and an axe.

Mankapur Police detained Suraj Poyam (28) and Nilesh Kokode (26), who were riding suspiciously on a two-wheeler near Tajuddin Baba’s Dargah. A knife, iron rod, and axe were recovered from them. At Rambagh’s Jayanti Maidan, Imamwada Police arrested Satish Rajendra Kharbade (32) with a sword.

All accused have been booked under the Arms Act, and further investigations are underway.

Illegal liquor seized in separate raids

In an unrelated operation, Panchpaoli Police intercepted a car near Indora Police Quarters and seized a large consignment of foreign liquor and beer. Akshay Jagdish Chaudhary (33), a resident of Sadar, was arrested. The value of the confiscated items stands at Rs 4.62 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch seized additional foreign liquor and beer worth Rs 2.61 lakh from a vehicle on Mankapur Ring Road. The driver, Manish Shivkumar Singh (34) of Friends Colony, was taken into custody.

