Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 24.50

Advertisement



Nagpur: Oil marketing companies announced on Saturday that the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 24.50 from June 1.

The prices for domestic LPG domestic cylinders remained unchanged.

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The new price adjustment will be positive news for commercial establishments as well as small businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and others, that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

In India, around 90 per cent of LPG consumption is used for household cooking, while the remaining 10 per cent is used in industrial, commercial, and automotive sectors. LPG prices will have variations from state to state based on local taxes and transportation costs. Cooking gas prices remain the same

The BJP-led Union government had increased the LPG domestic cylinder price by Rs 50 in March after global crude oil prices rose due to tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

India’s policy mandates that the natural gas produced in the country be priced 10 percent of the crude basket. The average cost of the Indian crude basket fell to $64.5 a barrel in May 2025, which is the lowest in over three years.

LPG losses incurred by oil marketing companies are expected to decrease by around 45 per cent in the financial year 2026 if crude oil prices remain stable at $65 per barrel.

Over the last ten years, the number of domestic LPG consumers has doubled, reaching approximately 33 crores as of April 1, 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement