Rescued leopard dies during treatment at Transit Centre in Nagpur

Nagpur: A leopard rescued from wild bushes off Butibori Road died during treatment at the Transit Centre of Forest Department in Nagpur. The full grown leopard was found injured at a forest stretch behind Suretech Hospital and Research Centre on Sunday.

After being hit by a speeding vehicle, the big cat was hiding in bushes and his presence was revealed when it attacked a security guard who was passing by. The guard works in the MIHAN area and was identified as Dyaneshwar Thakre (41) and the attack took place around 7 am. A terrified Thakre managed to stave off the attack and informed his employers about the incident.

Butibori police were tipped off and staff immediately rushed to the area and also notified the Forest Department whose team also arrived at the spot. A search operation was undertaken following which the leopard was found in a semi conscious state. The forest department shifted the animal to the treatment centre and started their procedure.

Kundan Hate, Honorary Wildlife Warden said the leopard’s internal organs were punctured due to impact of the high speed SUV. Barring his legs, all the major organs like liver, intestine, kidney were ruptured due to the dash. Since his front legs were quite intact, a normal fracture though was noticed in x-ray, the leopard sensing a chance attacked the passing security guard who was on bi-cycle. Till wee hour the staff at Transit Centre sought the leopard alive, though his condition was listed as serious. Hate guessed that during early morning the leopard might have succumbed to the injuries.

The leopard was roaming around the Butibori forest area quite regularly and crisscrossed the highways frequently. The wildlife corridor near Suretech has been in news quite recently after villagers of Panjra and other areas sighted the big cat.

