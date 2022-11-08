“COP27’s move to provide funds for poor nations to tackle climate crises shouldn’t turn dud,” fears Nagpur Greens

Nagpur: During the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27), in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as participant countries discussed the creation of financial provisions to help poor and vulnerable nations, hit by climate disasters, Nagpur Greens fear that the ambitious move shouldn’t turn into damp squib like Paris Agreement!

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Surbhi Jaiswal, Team Lead, Green Vigil Foundation, hailed the attempt; however, expressed her fear that the move could be turned into a dud.

“When various parties signed the Paris Agreement, the less endowed parties set up their nationally determined contributions to cut down their greenhouse gas emissions significantly in terms of getting enough support from parties with more financial resources and technology upliftment. However, even after 7 yrs of ratification of the Paris Agreement, no substantial financial support and technology transfer was given to underprivileged countries,” lamented Surbhi Jaiswal.

“The main aim of the Paris Agreement is to restrict the earth’s temperature by 20C and try to keep it well below 1.5 0 C, compared to pre-historical levels. This is only possible if a humongous amount of climate funds and technology transfer is provided for the most vulnerable and impacted countries, to meet the targets, short term and long term both,” she stressed.

“Climate Change has not left any part of the globe untouched when we think about the impacts of climate change- seasonal pattern change, adverse and intensified disaster- floods, landslides, cyclones, biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, food insecurity and the list is endless. Therefore, to tackle and meet promises of every country as a party to the Paris Agreement, the most vulnerable and affected ones should be provided with climate finance appropriately and robust technology development and transfer mechanisms should be developed for proper implementation, monitoring and surveillance to achieve the united goal of combating climate crisis and global warming. Without this partial achievement of reduction in emissions in a part of the world will not be of much help, all nations need to come on the same platform in solidarity and take climate action,” Jaiswal said.

