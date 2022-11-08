Agrovision expo from Nov 25 to 28 at Dabha in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Central India’s largest agricultural exhibition and the pioneer of agricultural transformation in Vidarbha, Agrovision expo is being organised at PDKV Ground, Dabha, Nagpur from November 25 to 28 between 11 am and 7 pm.

The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Agrovision’s Chief Patron Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the exhibition. Agrovision was started 13 years ago with the sole intention of educating, empowering and encouraging the farmers of Vidarbha. Within a short span of time, it has become the largest agricultural exhibition in Central India.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Gadkari said, “Workshops focusing on agricultural technology training, stalls presenting agriculture-based excellent state-of-the-art technology of national and international levels, workshops on the latest topics in agriculture, and conferences encouraging agriculture industry of Vidarbha along with a special emphasis on agricultural technology innovation and MSMEs are going to be the features of this exhibition.”

Ravi Boratkar, Ramesh Mankar, Organising Secretary, Agrovision, Dr C D Mayee, Chairman Advisory Council, Sudhir Dive, Devendra Parekh, Anandrao Raut, Prashant Kukde, Girish Gandhi, Shridhar Thakre and others were also present at the press conference.

Agrovision has been organizing free workshops for farmers since its inception. Agrovision’s main focus of the workshops will be on production technology, new farming practices, allied businesses, cutting-edge technology, market facilities and livestock management and infrastructure. These workshops are organised with the purpose of making farming easier while increasing the income of the farmers.

This year, workshops will be held on more than 30 topics selected by the Agrovision Advisory Committee. Farmers will get the opportunity to get the guidance of experts across the country and gain knowledge from success stories of farmers. Workshops have been organized on useful topics for farmers.

