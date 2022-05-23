Reporting adequate transactions in Shares and Derivatives are biggest challenges: CA Milind Patel

Advertisement

Nagpur : Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI recently organised a seminar on Taxation of Shares and Derivatives wherein CA. Milind Patel, past Chairman of the Nagpur Branch graced the occasion as Chief Guest and CA. Mahavir Atal was the speaker of the session.

CA. Milind Patel, past Chairman in his address as the Chief Guest congratulated the Nagpur Branch as they have hosted a very important seminar at very apt time. He further shared key statistics that there around 9 Crores demat accounts in the country as on 31st March 2022 and the number of income tax filers is nearly 7 Crores. This brings us to very important fact that there are more demat account holders than income tax filers and in days to come there will be substantial rise in the investing and trading activity due to which all such transactions needs to be adequately reported in the income tax forms. Further with the onset of a comprehensive Annual Information Statement (AIS) now being populated by the Income Tax Department for each and every assessee such transactions in shares and derivatives will be under scanner if at all they go unreported in the ITR forms. Looking at all these factors, the seminar on shares and derivatives transactions thus becomes extremely relevant and timely as the professional would have various queries which this seminar will settle for sure.