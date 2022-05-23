Waghdoh, legendary tiger dies in Tadoba Reserve

Advertisement
Nagpur: Waghdoh, the legendary tiger of Tadoba National Park — the largest Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra – dies of old age here, on Monday.
Waghdoh aka Scarface, was a gentle giant who had made Tadoba National Park famous among visitors. Waghdoh was 20+. He had died of natural causes.
Since the news of his demise was made public by the Forest Department, messages paying tributes to one of the largest tigers in India started to pour in.
