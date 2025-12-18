Repeated Damage to Water Pipeline Causes Severe Water Supply Disruption in Dharampeth Zone

Advertisement

Nagpur, In the last five days, the OCW water pipeline of 200 mm diameter has been damaged four times by a third-party contractor, leading to severe disruption of water supply in the Ramnagar Command Area (CA) of the Dharampeth Zone.

Due to these repeated incidents, the OCW Call Centre has been flooded with complaints related to no water supply from residents of Pandharabodhi, Hill Top, Jay Nagar, and Sewa Nagar under the Ramnagar Command Area.

Gold Rate 18 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,32,700/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,23,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,02,000/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Details of Incidents:

December 13, 2025:

A 200 mm diameter water pipeline was damaged during cement road construction work.

December 16, 2025:

(a) The 200 mm diameter main pipeline was damaged near the residence of Shri Parinay Fuke during construction activities.

(b) Subsequently, another damage occurred near the socket end of the same pipeline, approximately 3 metres away from the earlier leakage point.

December 17, 2025:

The fourth instance of damage to the same 200 mm diameter water pipeline was reported.

The repeated damage has resulted in recurring disruption of regular water supply services and has significantly weakened the affected pipeline segment, rendering it permanently vulnerable to leakages.

OCW has carried out emergency repair works on each occasion to restore the water supply at the earliest. However, such repeated and avoidable damage to critical water infrastructure not only causes severe inconvenience to citizens but also impacts the long-term reliability of the water distribution network.

To mitigate such recurring damages and avoid further public inconvenience, OCW proposes that:

All third-party agencies must mandatorily verify underground utility and pipeline locations in coordination with the Operator before commencing any excavation work, particularly in cases involving HDD or mechanized trenching.

A formal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for pre-dig verification and alignment clearance must be adopted and strictly enforced prior to execution of any work.

OCW urges the concerned contractor and executing agencies to exercise utmost caution during construction activities and strictly adhere to utility safety norms to prevent further damage to essential water supply infrastructure.

For further information or assistance regarding water supply, consumers may contact the NMC–OCW Helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement