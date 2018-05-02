Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, May 20th, 2019

Renowned supari trader’s son suspected to be kidnapped

Speculations of matter related to cricket betting

Kidnapping

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Son of a renowned supari trader from the city under the jurisdiction of Tehsil police station is suspected to be kidnapped. The ‘kidnapping’ has become talk-of –the town with speculations rife that the matter is related to huge transactions of cricket betting. The incident has created sensation not only in trade circles but also in the police department.

According to information available, the ‘kidnapped’ youth is a member of a renowned supari trader from Itwari-Gandhibag locality. At around 2 pm on Friday afternoon, he was at home and later he received a number of phone calls. He then went outside in state of fear and did not return. The family members were in a fix to trace him as his mobile phone and vehicle were at home. They then enquired with his friends but to no avail. His family then lodged a complaint with Tehsil police station in the night. The police after registering a missing case, informed their seniors.

Looking at the sensitivity of the matter, the cops started investigations past midnight. The CCTV footage of the adjoining streets of his house showed him walking alone. With over two days of the youth going missing, his family is worried with the police department equally in shivers. More the time of missing means more the risk.

The cops from his mobile call details called up some suspects, but till Sunday night could not get a breakthrough. It is speculated that the matter is related to cricket betting. The youth initially won handsome amount in betting. He then betted lakhs of rupees and subsequently lost it owing a huge amount to be paid. He was being pressurised to pay the amount. It is suspected that the incident might be fall out of the same.

The family members as well as the cops are maintaining high level secrecy in the matter. Meanwhile, a police official speaking to Nagpur Today said, the family members are not cooperating with the police properly and not divulging complete details and as a result it is proving difficult to find the whereabouts of the youth.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Classless’
Kiara Advani Leaves Little For Imagination as She Dresses up Like a Candy For Latest Magazine Shoot!
Kiara Advani Leaves Little For Imagination as She Dresses up Like a Candy For Latest Magazine Shoot!
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Maharashtra News
राखुंडे नगरातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
राखुंडे नगरातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
Hindi News
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
Trending News
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Featured News
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
‘Kidnapping’ drama unfolded as youth returns home safely
‘Kidnapping’ drama unfolded as youth returns home safely
Trending In Nagpur
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Delhi Firing Video circulated in Nagpur as Murder at Sitaburdi
Nitin Gadkari, Kailash Vijayvargiya brainstorm with RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi in Nagpur
Nitin Gadkari, Kailash Vijayvargiya brainstorm with RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi in Nagpur
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
आरएसएस के महासचिव भैयाजी जोशी से मिले नितिन गडकरी
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप में वायरल हो रहा है वीडियो सीताबाड़ी नागपुर का नहीं
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
जनजागृतीतून दिला वीज बचतीचा संदेश
Ex-justice C L Thool felicitated with Global Buddhist Ambassador Award 2019
Ex-justice C L Thool felicitated with Global Buddhist Ambassador Award 2019
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Pachpaoli police nabs externed goon Pavan Moryani
Fadnavis calls meeting of Core Committee members
Fadnavis calls meeting of Core Committee members
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
Khamla-Airport Road turns into drinkers’ paradise, riders jump night ban on 4 wheelers
With refresh brand identity Walkaroo announces Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador
With refresh brand identity Walkaroo announces Aamir Khan as its new brand ambassador
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145