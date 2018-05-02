Renowned supari trader’s son suspected to be kidnapped

Speculations of matter related to cricket betting

Nagpur: Son of a renowned supari trader from the city under the jurisdiction of Tehsil police station is suspected to be kidnapped. The ‘kidnapping’ has become talk-of –the town with speculations rife that the matter is related to huge transactions of cricket betting. The incident has created sensation not only in trade circles but also in the police department.

According to information available, the ‘kidnapped’ youth is a member of a renowned supari trader from Itwari-Gandhibag locality. At around 2 pm on Friday afternoon, he was at home and later he received a number of phone calls. He then went outside in state of fear and did not return. The family members were in a fix to trace him as his mobile phone and vehicle were at home. They then enquired with his friends but to no avail. His family then lodged a complaint with Tehsil police station in the night. The police after registering a missing case, informed their seniors.

Looking at the sensitivity of the matter, the cops started investigations past midnight. The CCTV footage of the adjoining streets of his house showed him walking alone. With over two days of the youth going missing, his family is worried with the police department equally in shivers. More the time of missing means more the risk.

The cops from his mobile call details called up some suspects, but till Sunday night could not get a breakthrough. It is speculated that the matter is related to cricket betting. The youth initially won handsome amount in betting. He then betted lakhs of rupees and subsequently lost it owing a huge amount to be paid. He was being pressurised to pay the amount. It is suspected that the incident might be fall out of the same.

The family members as well as the cops are maintaining high level secrecy in the matter. Meanwhile, a police official speaking to Nagpur Today said, the family members are not cooperating with the police properly and not divulging complete details and as a result it is proving difficult to find the whereabouts of the youth.