Published On : Mon, May 20th, 2019

Police bust sex racket run under garb of spa

Nagpur: The special squad of city police raided a spa in Wadi locality and rescued two girls forced into flesh trade. Similarly, the cops also booked a 33-old-woman for abetting the innocent girls for prostitution business.

According to information, the spa named Ana Day Lifestyle & Salon was being run at Plot No 51, Kachimet, Amravati Road under the jurisdiction of Wadi police station. Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne got a tip off that a woman in the spa was forcing young girls into flesh trade and was supplying them to her clients.

The special squad of city police then laid a trap and sent a dummy customer to the spa. When the dummy customer confirmed that the information was true, the cops hiding nearby raided the spa and found two girls. During the questioning, cops also found that the woman was forcing the girls into sex trade in lieu of money and running a sex racket. Moreover, the sex racket was being run within 200 metres of public place, which is again the law.

The police then rescued the two girls safely and registered an offence against the woman under sections 3,4, 5 and 7 of Immortal Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956. The raid was carried out under the guidance of Joint CP Bharne and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudhir Nandanwar by Police Inspector Umesh Besarkar, PSI Smita Sonvane, Priti Kulmethe, ASI Ajay Jadhav, Damodar Rajurkar, Vijay Gaikwad, Shitlaprsad Mishra, Mukund Garmode, Pralhad Dole, Surekha Sandekar, Chhaya Raut, Sadhana Chavan, and social workers Savita Relkar and Priti Sawarkar.

