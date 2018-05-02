Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house

Nagpur: In an incident sending shockwave in pharmacy circle, renowned pharmacist Vinod Ramani committed suicide by hanging in his Itwari-based house on Monday. Ramani was the owner of Apex Medical Stores on Nikalas Mandir Road.

Though the exact reason behind Ramani taking the extreme step could not be known as yet, sources, however, said Ramani was in debt since quite some time and hence was in severe mental trauma.

According to Tehsil police, they received a call about the suicide in the afternoon from the family members of deceased. Acting swiftly, cops rushed to the spot and brought down the body.

Cops have registered a case of accidental death and sent body to Mayo Hospital for autopsy. A probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the pharmacist taking the extreme step.

Further details are awaited.