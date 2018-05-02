Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’

Nagpur: A budding city writer Sfruti Sahare released her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’ on Saturday at Crossword.

‘The Money Theory’ is Sfruti’s second book released almost three years after her debut book ‘Think and Win like Dhoni.’

Speaking about her new book Sfruti said that, “This book is about the inner voices and how they control oneself and have named them as fear monkey, lazy monkey and many more.”

She interacted with audience and shared her experience on how she came up with the idea of writing book.

She said “No person is bad. There are certain characters ruling the mind which make them behave accordingly. I have portrayed such characters in terms of monkey showing the moods of ones and how they evoke a person to be happy and sad, in fear and many more.”

In a word of advice, Sfruti asked the young students to let go of their fear and laziness and strive to be the best in life. “Fight with the characters which are controlling them,” she said.

Happening Nagpur
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
City’s Sfruti Sahare releases her second book ‘The Monkey Theory’
Nagpur Crime News
Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested
Man rapes 4-yr old girl on cartoon pretext, threatens to kill her; arrested
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Notorious Naushad of Ippa gang nabbed
Maharashtra News
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Hindi News
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
Trending News
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized
The Atmosphere restro on Amravati road raided , illicit liquor, hookah pots seized
Featured News
Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house
Pharmacist Vinod Ramani commits suicide by hanging in Itwari house
Maharashtra Stands First in Surging ATM Frauds, Delhi Follows: RBI Data
Maharashtra Stands First in Surging ATM Frauds, Delhi Follows: RBI Data
Trending In Nagpur
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
महा मेट्रो : सिताबर्डी ते आटोमोटीव्ह चौक व्हायाडक्टचे ५५ टक्के कार्य पूर्ण
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
पर्यावरणपूरक वाहतुकीसाठी जनजागृती आवश्यक : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
…..तो माहभर तक एक दिन आड़ की जाएंगी जलापूर्ति – मनपा
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
अखंड भारत विचार मंच का कार्यालय उद्घाटित
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
City to face cut in water supply for one more month: NMC
मनपा शाळांतील विद्यार्थ्यांनी बघितला ‘सुपर ३०’
मनपा शाळांतील विद्यार्थ्यांनी बघितला ‘सुपर ३०’
पाणी कपातीत एक महिना वाढ
पाणी कपातीत एक महिना वाढ
वीज निर्मितीचे जुने संच बदलणार, सांडपाण्यावरच वीजनिर्मिती : ऊर्जामंत्री
वीज निर्मितीचे जुने संच बदलणार, सांडपाण्यावरच वीजनिर्मिती : ऊर्जामंत्री
Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops
Notorious goon wanted for burglaries nabbed by Sitabuldi cops
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
NLC-50 hosts annual general meeting at Gondwana Club
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145