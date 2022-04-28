Renault India launches the KIGER MY22 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Renault, the number one European brand in India, launches the new KIGER MY22 with advanced features, at a starting price of INR 5.84 Lakhs in Nagpur. Embodying Sporty, Smart and Stunning attributes, the KIGER has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets.

Mr. Shahal Shamsudin – Head Sales & Network, Renault India, unveiled the Renault KIGER MY22 in Nagpur.

An outcome of a collaboration between the design teams in France and India, Renault KIGER continues to garner great response from the customers. It is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. Renault KIGER brings latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency.

Available in two engine options 1.0L Energy Engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions, the KIGER MY22 will offer PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a standard feature across the range, ensuring good air quality inside the cabin. The new Interior colour harmony featuring New Red Fade Dashboard Accent and Quilted Emboss Seat Upholstery adorned with Red stitch, adds to the sportiness of the car. Further enhancing theingoverall driving experience and comfort, the Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control functions have been added along with a new colour option – Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof in Dual Tone. The Renault KIGER MY22 Turbo range will feature New Tailgate Chrome Insert, Front Skid Plate, TURBO Door Decals along with 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels with Red Wheel Caps, making the exteriors more stunning and sporty.

The KIGER RXT(O) variant, launched last year as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations in India, will be offered in 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmission as well at an attractive price point.

Renault KIGER is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. Recently, the Renault KIGER has been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment programme. For driver & front passenger safety, the Renault KIGER comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. Additionally, KIGER also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

Additionally, Renault KIGER was Ranked 2 in the J.D. Power 2021 India Initial Quality Study (IQS) in the Compact SUV Segment, reflecting Renault’s committment towards delivering top quality products to its customers. Renault KIGER has been recognized with multiple awards in the compact SUV category, highlighting its success in the Indian market.

Powered by a world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, the KIGER not only offers more performance and a sporty drive, but also boasts best in segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 KM/L*. Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India began the exports of KIGER to Nepal, South Africa, Indonesia where it has already received an overwhelming response since its launch.

ABOUT RENAULT

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Renault India also has a widespread presence of 500 sales and service touchpoints, which includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

Renault India’s product line up and services have seen strong recognition among customers and industry experts alike, winning more than 60 titles, making Renault India one of the most awarded automotive brands in a single year in India.

