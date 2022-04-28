Charred body found in Immamwada

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Immamwada area on Thursday, after a badly burned male body was found. Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was first killed and later the accused burned the body to destroy evidence, sources said.

The deceased was nomad, who used to survive on alms, sources added.

In the meantime, the squad of Immamwada Police and Zonal DCP have rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. Cops in the meantime have registered an offence and are probing further.

