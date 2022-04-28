ACI expresses doubt over NUs’ move to conduct exam online

Advertisement

Nagpur: The decision of Nagpur University’s (NU) exams to conduct exams online is in serious doubt as expressed by Association of Coaching Institutes (ACI) a body of all coaching classes in Nagpur.

Briefing the media persons in a press conference held in Nagpur the association has expressed

serious concern on the issue the way it is being handled by NU.

The students are in a state of confusion due to this. Already they suffered a lot on academic

front due to corona in last two years with classes online, offline, no classes and so on.

ACI expressed that:

1. Undergraduate students gave online exams and passed with flying colours, but the irony is

they even don’t have subject knowledge.

2. If the students of 10th and 12th Board can give offline exams, why the PG and UG students

can’t give it.

3. All schools are conducting offline exams, why University can’t conduct offline exam

4. Even if they score 90% it is not going to help as they don’t have the basic subject knowledge.

5. Because of online exams, students are not studying at all.

6. Students even do not know the syllabus of the subject they are supposed to appear in the

exam.

7. University is saying students are not ready, excepting few other students have studied well.

8. University has issued notification on 24th Feb. that the exams will be offline, now why they

are backing out.

9. We should consider short term and long term consequences of holding online exam.

10. NU has given two months advance notice for offline exams, so it is not understood why

they are now backing out from their own decision and resorting to online exams.

It is appealed that University should consider this aspect keeping students future in mind and

reconsider their decision to conduct online exam and should go back to offline exam as

notified earlier.

