Relief: Nagpur’s daily Covid-19 tally drops below 1,000

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Monday reported 767 fresh cases — lowest in past couple of weeks — and four deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 2,039 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 480 cases and three deaths were reported from Nagpur city while 259 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural and also registered one death. Total 28 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,72,791 and the number of deaths rose to 10,292. The sum of 5,49,171 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 95.88% while active cases dropped to 13,328.