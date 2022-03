: At last, the pleasing figures come to greet Nagpurians, as the city reported no cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in months, on Monday.

In over 1,300 tests (both RT-PCR and Antigen) no fresh cases were detected in Nagpur city.

Though, the district tally which will come later in the day could add some cases; however, a blissful news has come for Nagpurians as the city – in the third wave – recorded zero cases of virus borne disease.