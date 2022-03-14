DIG Nilesh Bharne awarded PhD from PM Narendra Modi

Nagpur: In yet another moment of pride for Nagpurians, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nilesh Anand Bharne was conferred a PhD at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National Defense University at Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Bharne, a Nagpurian, did research on “Comparative study of lie detection techniques in crime cases.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Bharne is an IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre of 2005 batch. He is the first IPS officer in the country to do a PhD in Forensic Psychology. He has also done Diploma in Psychology Counseling from Nagpur University and MA M.Phil in Psychology.

He served in Nagpur Police Commissionerate as DCP Special Branch, DCP Zone IV, DCP Crime and Addl CP Crime.

Bharne said that his research would be used in policing. “I have studied many outcomes of lie detection techniques,” he said.

Family, friends and cops from the Second Capital of the State have congratulated him.