Curtain on 6th OCIFF in Nagpur falls after screening of 16 movies

Nagpur: The curtain on the 6th Orange City International Film Festival (OCIFF), being organised in Nagpur, fell on Sunday. The Film Festival witnessed houseful screenings of 16 Marathi, National and International films.

The two-day festival started on Saturday, March 12. On the second day, eight movies were screened at Cinepolis in Trillium Mall. These included ‘Bird Atlas’(AtlasPtaku), ‘Beheading Life’ (Taledanda), ‘Red Rocket’, ‘Maixabel’, ‘Colourblind’ (Rangandh), ‘Jai Bhim’,‘Parallel Mothers’(Madres Paralelas), and ‘Godavari’.

In an interaction session, Dhondiba Karande, Director of Marathi film ‘Colourblind’ (Rangandh), shared his thoughts with the members of the audience. He said that he made the film out of frustration that flags of different colours denoting various caste groups had even reached the schools. Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram, Chairperson of Organising Committee of 6th OCIFF; actor Mohit Bhosle, Monali Jadhav were present prominently.

Dr Meshram, film critic Samar Nakhate graced the concluding ceremony. Dr Meshram said that the festival proved to be a memorable one for Nagpur as it offered rich content to the viewers. Nakhate especially appreciated the youngsters in the audience for taking a keen interest in movies that explored socially sensitive subjects.

Vilas Manekar proposed a vote of thanks. The organisers also thanked Chetan Jadhav and Ashok Chaudhary. Some in the audience demanded that the duration of the OCIF should be increased next time.