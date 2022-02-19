Crypto Fraud: Nagpur cops arrest Ether Trade Asia director, group leaders from Lonavla

Nagpur: In a joint operation, the squad of Nagpur Police in association with Pune Rural Police arrested the Director and Group Leaders of Ether Trade Asia for allegedly duping investors on the pretext of buying cryptocurrency called Ethereum.

Cops have arrested accused identified as Nished Mahadev Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Sandesh Punjabrao Lanjewar, all residents of Gondegaon, Kanhan, Gajanan Bholenath Mungune, for persuading hundred of gullible investors who barely know anything about cryptocurrencies in purchasing Ethereum from their hard earned money and duped them of crores, informed Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar addressing press conference here on Saturday.

“The accused, who operated through Sakkardhara based office had tricked investors in believing that they are investing in Ethereum, one form of cryptocurrency. They had also lured investors promising hefty returns. The accused reportedly used a forged site to show growth of Ethereum to the investors,” the Top Cop said and mentioned “The accused had around 1,500-2,000 Ethereum stock each worth ₹1.25 lakh right now,”

Notably, owing to initial hike no one wanted to withdraw their investments. However, when some investors tried to withdraw their money, they faced technical glitches. In search of solution they approached Sakkardhara based office of Ether Trade Asia where the the employees only provided them assurance. Sensing something amiss then the investors approached cops.

Following the detailed probe, cops managed to nab the accused from Lonavla based bungalow on Thursday. Cops have also recovered four luxury cars worth ₹ 1 crore and other materials from thier possession.