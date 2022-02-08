Relax Restaurant timings & Marriage Numbers – NRHA

A delegation of Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) led by its president Tejinder Singh Renu met Collector Nagpur Vimala R., IAS with a request to allow restaurant timings up to 1:30 AM and also relax marriage and social functions numbers to 200. NRHA also submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Tejinder Singh Renu on behalf of the citizens submitted to the Collector that with your focused implementation of various majors, thankfully the numbers of positive cases in the district have started dropping drastically. Similarly, kudos to you and the able team under your command for achieving a respectful number of vaccinations administered in our Nagpur district.

Renu requested that taking into consideration the above positive scenario, NRHA believe it’s high time that restaurant timings are permitted as per license timings, of course with 50 per cent capacity and likewise, number of guests permitted for marriage or social events are increased up to 50% of the hall / lawn capacity with maximum to 200 persons.

NRHA apprised the Collector that despite having similar or rather more numbers of active cases, restaurants in Mumbai and Pune are permitted to close at 1:30 am and the number of guests for marriage is also permitted up to 200. Hence NRHA humbly request this office to grant us similar scale of restrictions so that such indiscrimination is avoided and justice prevails.

Collector Vimala R. assured that she will look into the matter and take appropriate steps soon.

NRHA delegation consisted of NRHA vice president Inderjeet Singh Baweja, joint secretary Nitin Trivedi and Member Tushar Khurana.