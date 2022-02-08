Suresh Pandilwar awarded with Ph.D

Mr. Suresh Pandilwar has been awarded with Ph.D in Business Management from Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University and the same is notified by University vide its letter dated 4th Feb 2022.

He has completed his research work in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility under the able guidance of Dr. Amishi Arora. Dr. Suresh Pandilwar is currently working in Indorama Synthetic India Limited as Asst.

General Manager HR&IR. He gives credit for his Ph.D to his guide, family and well wishers.