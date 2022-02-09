Ankita Pisudde Murder: Court finds accused guilty, verdict to be announced on Thursday

Nagpur/Wardha: Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahul Bhagwat has found accused Vikesh Nagrale guilty in the sensational Ankita Pisudde murder case and verdict of the same will be pronounced on Thursday, informed Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, here on Wednesday.

Notably, the State had submitted a 426-page chargesheet in the court. Statements of total 29 witnesses were recorded in this case. Total 64 hearings were held in the case over a period of one year and among them, Government appointed Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam was present for 34 hearings.

Adv Bhupendra Sone and his team defended the accused.