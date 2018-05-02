Relatives create ruckus, ransack Alexis Hospital over dead body, 2 held

Nagpur: In a spurt in kind of incidents, relatives of a dead man created ruckus and ransacked Alexis Hospital demanding handing over the body without post-mortem. The mob also threatens to harm doctors and other staff physically. The unpleasant incident took place on Tuesday noon. Two of the accused have been arrested by Mankapur police in this connection.

According to police, the two accused Jamir Khan Juhur Khan (25), resident of Plot No. 28, Old Mankapur, and Amir Khan Noor Khan (27) brought a patient named Shagufta Anjum Khan to Mankapur-based Alexis Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors after checking the patient declared her dead. Subsequently, the two accused demanded the hospital to hand over the body without post-mortem. However, when the hospital refused to do so, the two accused and other 5-7 relatives started creating ruckus and ransacked property of the hospital. The accused also threatened Dr Tushar Vijay Dhawad (37), resident of Ashiyana Apartment, Welcome Society, Katol Road and other staff to harm them physically.

Mankapur Assistant PSI Shrikhande, based on Dr Dhawad’s complaint, booked the accused under Sections 143, 147, 149, 448, 427, 188, 269, 270, 504, 506 of the IPC read with Sections 3, 4 of Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 and arrested the two accused Jamir Khan Juhur Khan and Amir Khan Noor Khan. Further probe is underway.



