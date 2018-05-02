MLA Thakre, MLC Wanjari garlands Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary

Nagpur: MLA Vikas Thakre, MLC Abhijit Wanjari CM and activists of several political parties paid homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary amid police bandobast at many places in the city.

The two Congress leaders garlanded the Ambedkar statue at Samvidhan Square on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that Maharashtra Government has released guidelines for the simple celebration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. The government has urged Dr Ambedkar’s followers to celebrate it between 7 am and 8 pm without crowding.

The government has banned the processions, bike rallies and prabhat pheris. Instead, the government has suggested the followers not more than five can garland Dr Ambedkar’s statue keeping social distancing and adhering to all norms.



