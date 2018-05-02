Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?

Nagpur: With the RTPCR tests for Covid-19 almost stopped at overburdened centres, the CT Scan centres in Nagpur have been experiencing a heavy rush of patients for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HR-CT) tests.

According to sources, the HR-CT test has reportedly been made mandatory for patients who are flocking the CT Scan centres right on Day 1 of either testing positive or soon after giving their swab. If the RTPCR test reveals whether a person is positive for this dreaded virus then he or she goes for CT Scan.

The test is done free at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). These two government hospitals don’t charge a single penny from the persons testing positive for coronavirus. The charges of CT Scan for non-Covid patients too are only Rs 350 in GMCH and IGGMCH. But the private CT Scan centres are charging over Rs 2500 from patients taking ‘advantage’ of long queues are now being seen outside these centres. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur has decided to charge Rs 750 per CT Scan from a person.

Sources said that the RTPCR test is done in private labs for Rs 500-800 while the Rapid Antigen Test is done for Rs 150. However, for the HR-CT test, a patient has to cough up Rs 2500 at CT Scan centre. The CT Scan centres in Nagpur are being flocked for the HR-CT test. So much so that patients are on the waiting list till late night.

Expert members of the High Court-appointed Covid19 committee have red flagged the trend saying these patients are turning superspreaders. Observations have also been made that discounts and special offers by scanning centres are also attracting people. “People become impatient and go for HR-CT though 80% of them are fine. In the UK, they don’t even go for a CT scan,” said a specialist doctor.



