Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 14th, 2021

    Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?

    Nagpur: With the RTPCR tests for Covid-19 almost stopped at overburdened centres, the CT Scan centres in Nagpur have been experiencing a heavy rush of patients for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HR-CT) tests.

    According to sources, the HR-CT test has reportedly been made mandatory for patients who are flocking the CT Scan centres right on Day 1 of either testing positive or soon after giving their swab. If the RTPCR test reveals whether a person is positive for this dreaded virus then he or she goes for CT Scan.

    The test is done free at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). These two government hospitals don’t charge a single penny from the persons testing positive for coronavirus. The charges of CT Scan for non-Covid patients too are only Rs 350 in GMCH and IGGMCH. But the private CT Scan centres are charging over Rs 2500 from patients taking ‘advantage’ of long queues are now being seen outside these centres. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur has decided to charge Rs 750 per CT Scan from a person.

    Sources said that the RTPCR test is done in private labs for Rs 500-800 while the Rapid Antigen Test is done for Rs 150. However, for the HR-CT test, a patient has to cough up Rs 2500 at CT Scan centre. The CT Scan centres in Nagpur are being flocked for the HR-CT test. So much so that patients are on the waiting list till late night.

    Expert members of the High Court-appointed Covid19 committee have red flagged the trend saying these patients are turning superspreaders. Observations have also been made that discounts and special offers by scanning centres are also attracting people. “People become impatient and go for HR-CT though 80% of them are fine. In the UK, they don’t even go for a CT scan,” said a specialist doctor.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary
    Nagpur Police Chief Amitesh Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th Birth Anniversary
    CBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा रद्द, 12वीं के पेपर्स टाले गए, 4 मई से शुरू होने थे एग्जाम
    CBSE 10वीं की परीक्षा रद्द, 12वीं के पेपर्स टाले गए, 4 मई से शुरू होने थे एग्जाम
    Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?
    Are CT Scan centres fleecing corona patients who are flocking for HR-CT test?
    Relatives create ruckus, ransack Alexis Hospital over dead body, 2 held
    Relatives create ruckus, ransack Alexis Hospital over dead body, 2 held
    MLA Thakre, MLC Wanjari garlands Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary
    MLA Thakre, MLC Wanjari garlands Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary
    CBSE class 10th exam cancelled and 12th exams postponed
    CBSE class 10th exam cancelled and 12th exams postponed
    Video: Nagpur Cops raid Aradhana Sarees in Sitabuldi for violating Covid norms
    Video: Nagpur Cops raid Aradhana Sarees in Sitabuldi for violating Covid norms
    बाबासाहेब की 130वी जयंती पर बौद्ध अनुयायियों ने किया उनको नमन
    बाबासाहेब की 130वी जयंती पर बौद्ध अनुयायियों ने किया उनको नमन
    Fire engulfs Yash Furniture Mart in Nagpur
    Fire engulfs Yash Furniture Mart in Nagpur
    कोरोना हद्दपार करण्यास प्रतिबंधात्मक औषधीची फवारणी ग्रामोन्नती प्रतिष्ठाण चा जन हितार्थ सेवाभावी उपक्रम
    कोरोना हद्दपार करण्यास प्रतिबंधात्मक औषधीची फवारणी ग्रामोन्नती प्रतिष्ठाण चा जन हितार्थ सेवाभावी उपक्रम
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145