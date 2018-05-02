Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 10th, 2019

Relative rapes 13-yr old girl in Yashodhara Nagar, arrested

Representational pic

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have arrested a man for raping a 13-year old girl and also threatening her of defaming her if she disclosed the matter to anybody. The victim girl happens to be relative of the pervert accused.

According to police, the minor girl stays with her mother in Yashodhara Nagar jurisdiction. The accused, who has not been identified, always tried to seduce the girl on one pretext or another.

On May 22 around 3.30 pm, the accused, who happens to be relative, came to the girl’s house when she was alone and raped her forcibly. Again on July 3, the accused arrived at the girl’s house when she was sleeping and abused her sexually.

The pervert accused also threatened the minor girl of defaming her if she disclosed the matter to anybody. However, the victim girl gathered courage and narrated the nasty act of the accused to her mother. Shocked by the incident, mother and the girl went to Yashodhara Nagar police station and registered a case against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, police constable Rajesh Nasre booked the accused under Sections 376(2)(I)(F), 354, 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
Turning the Tables : NRT 83 develops Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya for a cause
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
The Show Stopping Bridal Collection showcased at Lakmé Salon
Nagpur Crime News
Relative rapes 13-yr old girl in Yashodhara Nagar, arrested
Relative rapes 13-yr old girl in Yashodhara Nagar, arrested
Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada
Mob Fury : School van driver thrashed for molesting 7 yr old girl in Imambada
Maharashtra News
भाविक मंच दत्त मंदिर कांद्री व्दारे वृक्षारोपण
भाविक मंच दत्त मंदिर कांद्री व्दारे वृक्षारोपण
राष्ट्रहित ऑटो युनियनचे एक दिवसीय ऑटोरिक्षा बंद यशस्वी
राष्ट्रहित ऑटो युनियनचे एक दिवसीय ऑटोरिक्षा बंद यशस्वी
Hindi News
बच्चा घर में.. आरोपी जेल में
बच्चा घर में.. आरोपी जेल में
सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में इंडिया को न्यूज़ीलैंड ने दिया 240 रनों का टारगेट
सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में इंडिया को न्यूज़ीलैंड ने दिया 240 रनों का टारगेट
Trending News
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Featured News
One more ponzi scam: GIPL dupes Nagpurians of crores in ‘BikeBot’ scheme
One more ponzi scam: GIPL dupes Nagpurians of crores in ‘BikeBot’ scheme
Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar
Lesbian couple who eloped from Delhi found in Sadar
Trending In Nagpur
NMC’s ‘Innovation Fest’ on August 23, 24, 25 at Mankapur Sports Complex
NMC’s ‘Innovation Fest’ on August 23, 24, 25 at Mankapur Sports Complex
Man molests, robs woman at public toilet in Ajni
Man molests, robs woman at public toilet in Ajni
Wanted drug peddler nabbed, 114 kg ganja, car seized
Wanted drug peddler nabbed, 114 kg ganja, car seized
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
20% commission for bringing patients: Ambulance operator lodges complaint against hospital
सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में इंडिया को न्यूज़ीलैंड ने दिया 240 रनों का टारगेट
सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में इंडिया को न्यूज़ीलैंड ने दिया 240 रनों का टारगेट
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
Radisson Blu hotel slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for serving sub-standard food
एम्बुलेंस संचालक ने की हॉस्पिटल के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज, मामला 20 % कमीशन के ऐवज मे मरीजों को लाना
एम्बुलेंस संचालक ने की हॉस्पिटल के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज, मामला 20 % कमीशन के ऐवज मे मरीजों को लाना
One more ponzi scam: GIPL dupes Nagpurians of crores in ‘BikeBot’ scheme
One more ponzi scam: GIPL dupes Nagpurians of crores in ‘BikeBot’ scheme
Mother, brother try to murder man over domestic feud in Old Kamptee
Mother, brother try to murder man over domestic feud in Old Kamptee
Relative rapes 13-yr old girl in Yashodhara Nagar, arrested
Relative rapes 13-yr old girl in Yashodhara Nagar, arrested
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145