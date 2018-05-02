Relative rapes 13-yr old girl in Yashodhara Nagar, arrested

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police have arrested a man for raping a 13-year old girl and also threatening her of defaming her if she disclosed the matter to anybody. The victim girl happens to be relative of the pervert accused.

According to police, the minor girl stays with her mother in Yashodhara Nagar jurisdiction. The accused, who has not been identified, always tried to seduce the girl on one pretext or another.

On May 22 around 3.30 pm, the accused, who happens to be relative, came to the girl’s house when she was alone and raped her forcibly. Again on July 3, the accused arrived at the girl’s house when she was sleeping and abused her sexually.

The pervert accused also threatened the minor girl of defaming her if she disclosed the matter to anybody. However, the victim girl gathered courage and narrated the nasty act of the accused to her mother. Shocked by the incident, mother and the girl went to Yashodhara Nagar police station and registered a case against the accused.

Acting on the complaint, police constable Rajesh Nasre booked the accused under Sections 376(2)(I)(F), 354, 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.