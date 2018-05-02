Mother, brother try to murder man over domestic feud in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: In an audacious act, four persons including three women attacked a young man with knife and hammer and tried to kill him over domestic feud in Old Kamptee area on Tuesday. Incidentally, two of the accused are mother and brother of the victim. The brother has been arrested.

The trouble began when the complainant, Vijay Raviprasad Tripathi (28) went to his mother Lata Raviprasad Tripathi’s house at Sarainagar, near Futala Lake, Amravati Road, around 4.45 on Tuesday. There, an argument erupted between Vijay and his mother (49) over some domestic issue.

After sometime, Vijay returned to his house in Kamptee. However, raging with anger, the accused Lata along with her elder son Satish Raviprasad Tripathi (32), Shweta Surendra Mishra (30), resident of Aarohi Apartment, behind Sengupta Hospital, Ravinagar and Shanu Rajesh Verma (36), resident of Flat No. 3/102, Utkarsh Anuradha Apartment, behind Hotel Heritage, Civil Lines, went to Vijay’s house.

The four accused picked up a quarrel with Vijay and attacked him with a knife on his abdomen, chest and also hit him on head with a hammer with the motive of killing him. However, Vijay survived the murderous attack and lodged a complaint with Old Kamptee police.

API Yusuf Sheikh has booked the four accused Lata Raviprasad Tripathi, her elder son Satish Raviprasad Tripathi, Shweta Mishra and Shanu Verma under Sections 307, 34 of the IPC. The accused Satish Tripathi has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.