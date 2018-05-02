Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Kanhan in the pitch dark night of Monday as a relative of Dynal Shende, Shiv Sena Candidate in Kanhan Nagar Parishad polls was brutally murdered with sharp edged weapons. The deceased has been identified as Sanju khadse. The incident unleashed a wave of tension in the area in view of ongoing Kanhan Nagar Parishad Polls, scheduled on January 9.

    Last night after the campaign ended in ward 8, Shiv Sena candidate Shende’s relative Sanju Khadse was drinking in a bar at night. At the same time, a glass of a person sitting at a table next to them, fell on one of the three, which led to heated exchange. Meanwhile, the people in the bar tried to pacify the fight. However, in a short time outside the bar, they had a dispute again. At that time, the trio struck Sanju Khadse with a knife and fled the scene. Sanju Khadse, who was critically injured in the attack, died before being taken to the hospital.

    Police have registered a complaint against the three after the death of Sanju Khadse on Monday night. Police have arrested three accused in the case and informed that further investigation is underway.

