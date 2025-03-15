Nagpur City Police’s Unique Holi Celebration: A Festive Break from Duty!

Advertisement



Nagpur: Holi, the festival of colors, enthusiasm, and harmony, is a time when joy fills the air, and relationships grow stronger. However, for the police force, this festival often serves as a reminder of duty and security arrangements. In Nagpur, police officers and personnel are usually engaged in maintaining law and order from morning until night, leaving them little time to celebrate.

Breaking this routine, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal took the initiative to bring a fresh wave of festivity into the police force. On March 15, at 8:00 AM, he organized a grand Holi celebration at the Police Headquarters grounds, exclusively for police officers, personnel, and their families. The idea was to dedicate a day where officers could set aside their duties momentarily and immerse themselves in the joy of the festival.

Gold Rate Thursday 13 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,100 /- Gold 22 KT 81,000 /- Silver / Kg 99,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The event transformed the police headquarters into a vibrant spectacle. The atmosphere was filled with an explosion of colors—pink, purple, green, and saffron—accompanied by cheerful faces, lively conversations, and synchronized dance moves to the beats of festive music. Adding to the excitement, Police Commissioner Dr. Singal, along with his wife, graced the event, doubling the joy of all attendees. Families of officers, including children, participated wholeheartedly in the celebration.

Just a day before, the Nagpur police force had tirelessly worked from 5 AM until midnight to ensure the city’s safety during Holi celebrations. Their vigilant efforts prevented any untoward incidents, maintaining peace and order throughout Nagpur. Today, their exhaustion dissolved into the rhythm of colors. Instead of batons, their hands held gulal, and instead of stress, their faces radiated smiles.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner Dr. Singal emphasized the importance of duty but also highlighted the necessity of mental well-being and happiness. For the first time in the history of the Nagpur Police Department, such an event was organized, making it a memorable occasion. Programs like these contribute to stress relief and help the force remain motivated and rejuvenated.

The celebration witnessed the presence of key officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police Nisar Tamboli, Additional Commissioners Sanjay Patil, Shivaji Rathod, and Pramod Shewale, along with Deputy Commissioners Niketan Kadam, Ashwini Patil, Shweta Khedkar, Rahul Madane, and Shashikant Satav. Assistant Police Commissioners and station in-charges from various precincts also joined the event.

A special highlight of the event was the presence of Vanita Singal, the Police Commissioner’s wife, who traveled from Mumbai to participate. Deputy Commissioner Niketan Kadam and his wife also took part in the festivities. The celebration concluded with a delightful feast, leaving everyone with cherished memories of this unique and heartwarming event.

Advertisement